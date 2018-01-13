You are here

Exam shows Trump in 'excellent health': White House

Sat, Jan 13, 2018 - 8:58 AM

Donald Trump's doctor says he is in excellent health, after the 71-year-old president underwent his first medical examination Friday since taking office, the White House said.
"The president's physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went exceptionally well," the doctor, Ronny Jackson, was quoted as saying in a statement released by the White House.

"The president is in excellent health," Jackson added after the exam was conducted near Washington, noting that he would provide more details on Tuesday.

