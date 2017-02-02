Expected new jobs this year to be fewer than last year's: EDB

Investment commitments last year met or exceeded forecasts and will create 20,100 jobs when the projects are fully implemented, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said in a press release on Thursday.

The agency attracted S$9.4 billion in fixed asset investments in 2016, at the upper end of the forecast S$8-10 billion, it said.

However, the number of expected jobs - 20,100 - was at the lower end of the forecast 20,000 to 22,000 for the year.

The level of investment commitments this year is expected to be "comparable" to 2016 levels, EDB said. Its job creation forecast range for this year was lower, at 19,000-21,000 jobs.