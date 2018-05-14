You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Explosion at Indonesian police HQ leaves one casualty: official

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 10:54 AM

[SURABAYA] An explosion ripped through a police headquarters in Indonesia's second biggest city Surabaya on Monday claiming at least one casualty, authorities said, just a day after a wave of suicide bombings on churches killed at least 14 and injured dozens more.

"There was an explosion and one of our members is a victim," said East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera, without saying whether the officer had been killed or injured.

He added that the attack was carried out by suspects driving "vehicles".

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

AirAsia shares tumble after chief apologises for backing Najib

North Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons: top defector

Two suicide bombers blow themselves up at Indonesian police HQ: authorities

Bitter court wars bog down Arcelor, Tata as India law tested

Malaysia to review political representation in govt-linked funds

France wants Brexit Irish border dispute settled by June

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
2 1MDB bonds take a hit as Najib's ouster puts focus on future
3 Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading
4 Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018
5 Former Malaysian PM Najib to take a break amid reports of flight to Jakarta
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BP_IndoBomb_140518_15.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Family, including 4 children, detonates bombs at 3 Indonesian churches

May 14, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore launches best practice papers to combat money laundering and terrorism financing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening