Explosion at Indonesian police HQ leaves one casualty: official

[SURABAYA] An explosion ripped through a police headquarters in Indonesia's second biggest city Surabaya on Monday claiming at least one casualty, authorities said, just a day after a wave of suicide bombings on churches killed at least 14 and injured dozens more.

"There was an explosion and one of our members is a victim," said East Java Police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera, without saying whether the officer had been killed or injured.

He added that the attack was carried out by suspects driving "vehicles".

AFP