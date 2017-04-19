You are here

Home > Government & Economy
LATEST US DATA

Factory output, housing starts tumble in March

Construction of single-family homes in Midwest sees biggest decline in three years; building permits increase
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170419_USDATA19_2845681.jpg
Housing starts decreased 6.8 per cent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.22 million units, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

US homebuilding fell more than expected in March as the construction of single-family homes in the Midwest recorded its biggest decline in three years, but an increase in building permits suggested the housing market recovery remained intact.

Housing starts decreased 6.8

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
3 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
4 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
5 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening