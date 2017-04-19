You are here
LATEST US DATA
Factory output, housing starts tumble in March
Construction of single-family homes in Midwest sees biggest decline in three years; building permits increase
Washington
US homebuilding fell more than expected in March as the construction of single-family homes in the Midwest recorded its biggest decline in three years, but an increase in building permits suggested the housing market recovery remained intact.
Housing starts decreased 6.8
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg