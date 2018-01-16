You are here

Home > Government & Economy

FBI warned Kushner on Murdoch ex-wife: report

Tue, Jan 16, 2018 - 1:26 PM

BP_Deng_160118_32.jpg
US counterintelligence officials warned US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in early 2017 that Chinese-American businesswoman Wendi Deng Murdoch (above) might be using their friendship to benefit Chinese government interests, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US counterintelligence officials warned US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in early 2017 that Chinese-American businesswoman Wendi Deng Murdoch might be using their friendship to benefit Chinese government interests, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter, the Journal said US officials were also concerned that the ex-wife of media magnate Rupert Murdoch - who owns the newspaper - was lobbying to push a major Chinese-funded construction project in Washington.

The bid concerns a planned US$100 million Chinese garden at the National Arboretum, located just steps from Congress and near the White House.

The Journal said intelligence officials consider it a national security risk because it features a 21-metre tower that could be used for surveillance.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Kushner received the warnings as part of regular briefings he receives due to his role as a senior adviser to Mr Trump, who took office a year ago.

A spokesman said Wendi Deng Murdoch "has no knowledge of any FBI concerns or other intelligence agency concerns relating to her or her associations", and denied she was aware of the garden project.

A Chinese-born citizen, she married in 1999 the Australian businessman, who filed for divorce in 2013. But she still uses her married name.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

US opens London embassy after Trump snubs inauguration

BOE flags it may unilaterally ease EU insurance rule

As economy builds steam, French deficit falls to nine-year low

EU's 'hearts are still open' to Brexit reversal: Tusk

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SFMA, IE Singapore help local SMEs enter Indonesia's top supermarkets

Editor's Choice

file6uea2ttfgmuoym6o8c4.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Real Estate

2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue

BT_20180116_JLRAVI16R4QE_3264542.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Goldilocks economy tiptoes around three grumpy bears

BT_20180116_LMXMARINA16GLBV_3264404.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One, Duo developments symbolic - and also viable projects

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
4 Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses, 75 injured
5 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marina bay 18743537 .jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Independent directors to face 9-year limit under revised Corporate Governance Code

marina bay 18743537 .jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2016-04-19T050209Z_333802656_GF10000386494_RTRMADP_3_CITIGROUP-CHINA-FINTECH.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi expands China desk in Singapore

BP_CBD_160118_20.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Firms' payment performance rebounds in 2017: Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening