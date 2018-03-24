You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed policymakers say they are watching trade risks closely

Sat, Mar 24, 2018 - 1:09 PM

2018-03-07T022121Z_1404687904_RC1F0BEB46A0_RTRMADP_3_USA-FED-KAPLAN.JPG
Federal Reserve officials on Friday said they want to see more details about new tariff policies before deciding whether any policy response is warranted, holding to their view that more interest rate hikes are needed.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KNOXVILLE, Tennessee] Federal Reserve officials on Friday said they want to see more details about new tariff policies before deciding whether any policy response is warranted, holding to their view that more interest rate hikes are needed.

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled plans to raise tariffs on up to US$60 billion of Chinese imports, although the measures have a 30-day consultation period before they take effect. China threatened retaliation.

New tariffs could create headaches for the Fed, which is tasked with fostering stable prices and full employment. New US tariffs would boost prices for US consumers while tariffs imposed by other countries could hurt US exporters.

"I am concerned about it. It bears watching," Dallas Federal Reserve Robert Kaplan told reporters in Austin when asked how new tariffs could impact the policy outlook. "I am going to counsel patience. From a policy point of view from the Fed, let's see how this unfolds."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Kaplan said recent threats about tariffs might be more a negotiating technique than a sign of future policy.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said a separate round of US tariff hikes were not as extensive as initially thought.

"Don't react to the first sound of a policy but actually wait to see what policy actually gets put in place," Mr Bostic said at the Knoxville Economic Forum, noting that steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are being applied to a much smaller group of countries than when they were first announced.

The Fed's recently installed chairman, Jerome Powell, said on Wednesday following a decision to raise interest rates that the central bank's business contacts have expressed concern over trade tensions between the United States and other countries.

But Fed policymakers still haven't changed their views on the economic outlook based on trade risks, Mr Powell said.

The Fed has been slowly raising interest rates since 2015 and policymakers on Wednesday signalled they expected to increase rates twice more this year. Mr Kaplan and Mr Bostic each said they still expect three hikes will be warranted.

The current risks to the US economy are about even but the Fed cannot "shrug off" risks of a trade war, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told a Quinnipiac forum in New York.

"The worst case would be a trade war that triggers a crisis of confidence in the global economy," he said, adding he was not predicting that.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China should not seek high growth as financial risk mounts: party official

North Korea agrees to inter-Korean talks next week: Seoul

China says ready to defend its interests in US trade spat

US lawmakers formally ask Facebook CEO to testify on user data

UK regulators search Cambridge Analytica offices

Europe steps up pressure on Russia over spy attack

Editor's Choice

2015-08-31T182416Z_754810377_TM3EB8V0YCW01_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates

BT_20180324_VICUBE24_3364151.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Stuck in a loveless relationship with your job

BT_20180324_LATESTINSIDE_3364898.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Brunch

Plant Pharma

Most Read

1 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
2 Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments
3 StanChart global CEO for commercial and private banking resigns
4 COE prices down across the board
5 A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180324_VKWAR24_3365047.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Opinion

Trump's unfair tariffs will achieve little, and hurt many

Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's silver linings playbook for the storm clouds ahead

BT_20180324_STROBOTS24_3364919.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Technology

New centre for robotics and automation to join startup hub

nm-sph-2303.png
Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Independent fact-checking council can combat deliberate online falsehoods, say SPH, CNA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening