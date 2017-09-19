You are here
Fed wants end to crisis-era measures to be as dull as possible
It wants to trim its US$4.5 trillion assets to US$3 trillion but without setting off any wild swings in markets
New York
THE US Federal Reserve is set on Wednesday to announce the start of a plan to trim its US$4.5-trillion portfolio of assets, much of it amassed in response to the 2007-2009 financial collapse, marking another milestone in bringing to an end the crisis-era measures.
If Fed
