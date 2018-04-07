You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed's Powell points to rate hikes, uncertainty on trade tensions

Sat, Apr 07, 2018 - 7:13 AM

FILES-US-ECONOMY-BANK-RATE-193202.jpg
The Federal Reserve will likely need to keep raising US interest rates to keep inflation under control, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, adding that it was too soon to know if rising trade tensions would hit the US economy.
PHOTO: AFP

[CHICAGO] The Federal Reserve will likely need to keep raising US interest rates to keep inflation under control, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, adding that it was too soon to know if rising trade tensions would hit the US economy.

In his first speech on the economic outlook since assuming the helm at the US central bank on February 5, Powell said on Friday the labour market appeared close to full employment and that inflation was poised to rise toward the Fed's 2 per cent objective in the coming months.

"As long as the economy continues broadly on its current path, further gradual increases in the federal funds rate will best promote these goals," Mr Powell said at an event in Chicago.

Mr Powell said the risks to the US economic outlook appeared "roughly balanced."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In his speech, he made no mention of rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing in which each government is threatening to hike tariffs on tens of billions of dollars in bilateral trade. Pressed about the issue after his speech, Mr Powell told a business luncheon it was not clear whether the threatened tariffs would actually materialise and how big an effect they might have.

"It really is too early to say," he said.

The Fed has been slowly raising interest rates since 2015, most recently in March when policymakers signaled they expected to increase borrowing costs two more times in 2018. Prices for interest rate futures have suggested that investors expect the Fed to do just that.

Mr Powell's comments on Friday bolstered that view. He said there were many signs that the job market was nearly at full strength and only a few indicators pointed to weakness.

"I will be looking for an additional pickup in wage growth as the labor market strengthens further," Mr Powell said.

He said Fed policymakers discussed inflation "thoroughly" at their meeting in January and that he believed inflation will be influenced by the labour market over time, meaning that a tight labour market could fuel faster price gains.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Nafta ministers meet again, no major breakthroughs made

Facebook to verify identities for political ads

Spain mulls appealing Puigdemont extradition ruling to EU court

Moscow wants British explanations over Skripal's niece visa refusal

Trump threatens more China tariffs, Beijing ready to hit back

Amid trade tensions, Asean seeks integration

Editor's Choice

BT_20180407_JLASEAN7_3384440.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Amid trade tensions, Asean seeks integration

Apr 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

New Noble has 'zero chance of success': Iceberg

BT_20180407_NRBRUNCHPIECE_3384258.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Brunch

Piloting the digital flight path

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b
3 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
4 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
5 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

06648845.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution

2015-08-31T182416Z_754810377_TM3EB8V0YCW01_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-SANCTIONS.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Government & Economy

American companies in China prepare to be squeezed

cs-generic-AnsonRd04.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS reminds FIs to be on alert for fraudulent fund transfers

BT_20180407_STGRAB7_3384531.jpg
Apr 7, 2018
Transport

Deactivation of Uber app pushed from April 8 to 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening