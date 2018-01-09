Fee benchmark part of plan to keep healthcare costs affordable: MOH

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
THE fee benchmark to be introduced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) this year is part of "a larger strategy to keep healthcare costs affordable and sustainable", said Senior Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat.
Mr Chee said this in Parliament on Monday in reply to a
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo