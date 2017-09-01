Financial firms fear turmoil over fraught US debt ceiling talks

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Washington
FINANCIAL firms are sounding alarm bells and dusting off contingency plans over fears an increasingly dysfunctional US Congress may fail to reach a deal to raise the country's debt limit.
Several lobbyists, representing dozens of bankers, investors and credit rating
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal