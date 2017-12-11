You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fire in southern California threatening another city

Mon, Dec 11, 2017 - 6:05 AM

BP_wildfire_111217_6.jpg
A fierce wildfire raged on north of Los Angeles Sunday, threatening other towns after already charring vast swaths of land, but other blazes were largely contained after burning for days.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OJAI, United States] A fierce wildfire raged on north of Los Angeles Sunday, threatening other towns after already charring vast swaths of land, but other blazes were largely contained after burning for days.

The so-called Thomas fire is only 15 per cent contained, now threatening the city of Santa Barbara and the nearby coastal town of Carpinteria, and is on track to become one of the worst wildfires in California history. It has already destroyed 600 structures and scorched 70,000 hectares, the authorities say.

"Praying for my town. Fires closing in. Firefighters making brave stands. Could go either way. Packing to evacuate now," actor Rob Lowe, who lives in Santa Barbara, wrote on Twitter.

A photo posted by Santa Barbara police on Sunday morning showed a wall of flames several metres high very close to buildings in Carpinteria.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Evacuation orders were issued overnight for some parts of Carpinteria close to Los Padres National Forest, where fire was raging.

Conditions remained very dry in southern California, according to the National Weather Service, but strong winds that have fueled the fires for much of the week have eased significantly.

It said "critical fire weather conditions will wane Sunday night" but that dangers would persist through most of the coming week.

"Firefighters continue to improve and increase the containment lines," helped by the weather, said the state agency Calfire.

At least five other blazes in southern California are now largely contained, Calfire said.

After a five-day siege, some Californians were finally able to return home to inspect the damage wrought by the wildfires, which together have forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee and destroyed more than 850 structures, including multimillion-dollar mansions.

Cindy Nava, from the town of Sylmar, was one of those returning home - or to what once was her home.

"Oh, my God, there's nothing, nothing, nothing," she sobbed, according to the Univision website. "What are we going to do?"

Despite the intensity of the fires that raged on multiple fronts - stretching from areas north of Los Angeles down to the San Diego region - authorities have reported only one fatality.

US President Donald Trump has issued a state of emergency for California, authorizing the release of federal funds.

The week's infernos capped California's deadliest year ever for wildfires. More than 40 people died in October when fires swept through the state's wine-producing counties north of San Francisco.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Berlin police say bags of bullets found near Christmas market not linked to terrorism

Uncertainty clouds EU-Britain Brexit divorce plan

Palestinians 'walking away' from talks with Pence snub: US

Qatar signs US$8b deal to buy 24 Typhoon fighters from UK

Singapore, Shandong to further increase trade and investment

North West CDC launches SkillsFuture hotline

Editor's Choice

BT_20171211_RCCOL11_3214896.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Stocks

Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin

BT_20171211_ASANANOAWC_3214914.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AnAn banks on parent group to develop investment platform

BT_20171211_LMXTOP_3214993.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton set for growth after QC pain

Most Read

1 Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year
2 ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals
3 This time it's different
4 All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike
5 Bitcoin plunges 15% in wild trading
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgx_111217_3.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX to hike derivatives member fees as much as 10-fold from January

BT_20171211_HHPOSH11_3214912.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

POSH eyes fleet expansion as O&M contracting rebounds

BT_20171211_ASANANOAWC_3214914.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AnAn banks on parent group to develop investment platform

Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Health to acquire 60% stake in Philippine-based Intellicare

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening