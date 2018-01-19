First review of Employment Act in 6 years

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
PROFESSIONALS, managers and executives (PMEs) earning more than S$4,500 a month may soon be legally entitled to basic rights such as public holiday and sick leave entitlements, receiving their salary on time, and redress for wrongful dismissals.
The Manpower Ministry (
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo