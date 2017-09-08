Fischer's exit makes Trump's choice for Fed chair even starker

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Washington
STANLEY Fischer's surprise early exit from the Federal Reserve makes US President Donald Trump's biggest economic decision of the next few months even starker: whether to preserve continuity at the top of the nation's central bank - or not.
Chair Janet Yellen's term
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal