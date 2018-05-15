You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fitch raises Vietnam sovereign credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 11:03 AM

[BENGALURU] Ratings firm Fitch raised Vietnam's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to 'BB'from 'BB-', with a stable outlook, the agency said on Tuesday, a move economists said will boost foreign investment into the Southeast Asian economy.

The ratings agency said the upgrade reflects Vietnam's improving policy-making aimed at strengthening macroeconomic performance.

Fitch said it expects Vietnam's gross domestic product to grow 6.7 per cent this year, in line with the government's target. Vietnam reported GDP growth of 6.81 per cent in 2017.

"This is very positive for Vietnamese economy as it shows that macroeconomic stability is further improving," said Can Van Luc, an economist with the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Luc said the Fitch upgrade will further boost foreign investment inflows more strongly and that Vietnam will be able to have access to lower-cost funds.

"The country needs cheaper loans from international lenders to support its growth," Luc said.

The government said last month Vietnam plans to borrow 108.03 trillion dong (S$6.33 billion) from foreign sources this year.

The latest Fitch upgrade, which comes at a time of pressure on many emerging market economies and worries about capital outflows, means that there are still two more upgrades needed before Fitch considers them investment grade, to BB+ and then to BBB-.

Fitch however, notes that the banking sector is structurally weak and "weighs heavily on the rating" so there will not necessarily be a smooth path to further upgrades.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

327303878_0-3.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

New guidelines to fight money laundering and financial crime in Singapore

file704v241dqn61g0zim2pr.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir, traders' onetime foe, gets a cautious market welcome

May 15, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singapore Medical Group, Golden Agri, Banyan Tree

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening