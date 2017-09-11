Flood of migrants causing tensions within European Union

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
EUROPEAN Union nation economies have been recovering from a low base, but high unemployment and large numbers of migrants are causing considerable tension.
This does not only apply to the UK's desire for immigration controls, as the government negotiates the move towards
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal