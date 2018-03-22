You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Focus on business links in S-E Asia, says prof

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 9:43 AM
charyong@sph.com.sg

ST_20180322_LINDALIM_3853783.jpg
University of Michigan don Linda Lim says although globalisation is slowing down, South-east Asia is on the rise.

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's economic destiny lies in South-east Asia but Singaporeans are not sufficiently equipped for this future, a visiting international business expert said yesterday.

University of Michigan professor Linda Lim said Singapore will become less relevant as a bridge connecting China to South-east Asia.

Speaking at a public lecture organised by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Prof Lim said: "China doesn't need us, they like to do things themselves. And it's not clear we possess anything that can help them. We do not have enough knowledge of our neighbours."

Instead, Singapore should find out what middle-class consumers in neighbouring countries want, and deliver it to them, she said. About 100 people attended the talk.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During the discussion after the talk, Prof Lim and several audience members spoke about how younger Singaporeans lack the cultural know-how and skills needed to do business in the region, and suggested ways to improve the situation.

Although globalisation is slowing down, South-east Asia is on the rise, said Prof Lim in her lecture titled "Back to the Future: Singapore, China and South-east Asia". While the developed world is experiencing slower gross domestic product (GDP) and productivity growth, GDP growth in South-east Asia will outpace all other world regions, except South Asia, she said.

Government & Economy

The US targets most vulnerable to China trade retaliation

Britain urged to prioritise travel in Brexit talks to help create jobs

Texas serial bomber made video confession before blowing himself up: police

Asia: Markets mixed, US dollar down as analysts mull faster Fed rate hikes on stronger US economy

French energy firm Engie to invest S$80m in Singapore innovation centre, create 170 jobs

300 funded assessments to help companies adopt advanced manufacturing

Editor's Choice

BT_20180322_ANGDUAL22_3361383.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Dual class shares likely to be limited to SGX main board

BT_20180322_ASNOBLE22_3361242.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Richard Elman resigns from Noble's board amid shareholder suit

BT_20180322_LKCOLLECTIVE22_3361284.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Real Estate

More commercial sites hop onto collective sale train

Most Read

1 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
2 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
3 Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares
4 Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m
5 Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_ASIA_220318_34.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia: Markets mixed, US dollar down as analysts mull faster Fed rate hikes on stronger US economy

Mar 22, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks enter Thursday afternoon trading on lower ground; STI at 3,498.65

BP_Noble Group_220318_20.jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group receives notice of 1st bond default; gathers support for restructuring deal

noble15 (1).jpg
Mar 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Ezion, OUE C-Reit, Kori

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening