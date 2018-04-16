You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former first lady Barbara Bush, 92, 'in failing health'

Mon, Apr 16, 2018 - 9:43 AM

BP_Barbara Bush_160418_68.jpg
Former US first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" after a series of hospitalisations and "has decided not to seek additional medical treatment," her husband's office said in a statement on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Former US first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" after a series of hospitalisations and "has decided not to seek additional medical treatment," her husband's office said in a statement on Sunday.

It said that Mrs Bush, after consulting with relatives and doctors, had decided to "focus on comfort care" at the family home in Houston.

"She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving," said the brief statement from the office of former president George HW Bush.

The statement provided no details on her condition, but Mrs Bush had been hospitalised for bronchitis treatment in January 2017. She had heart surgery in 2009, and was operated on for an ulcer the year before. She had been treated in the past for the thyroid ailment known as Graves' disease.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The President's and First Lady's prayers are with all of the Bush Family during this time," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Barbara Bush has long been considered the rock at the centre of one of America's most prominent political families, as the wife of a president, the mother of another, George W Bush, and the mother also of a former Florida governor and onetime presidential aspirant, Jeb Bush.

She first met her husband-to-be at the age of 16; she was a schoolgirl and he was a student at an elite preparatory school in Massachusetts. They married in 1945 while he was on leave from wartime service as a naval officer. The couple had six children.

As first lady, from 1989 to 1993, she embraced the cause of universal literacy, and founded a foundation for family literacy.

She gained a reputation for toughness, wry humour and straight-speaking. Asked in 2010 about former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin - who sought the vice presidency in 2008 - Mrs. Bush told an interviewer, "I sat next to her once, thought she was beautiful, and I think she's very happy in Alaska, and I hope she'll stay there."

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan keeps assessment economy is "gradually recovering"

Banks, fintechs must focus on financial inclusion amid tech changes: MAS

Construction for Singapore's end of high-speed rail expected to start in 2019

China Q1 central government-owned firms' profits rise, debt levels ease

2 Singaporeans infected by bacteria strain similar to Australia outbreak

Editor's Choice

BT_20180416_JLSC_3396252.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart rides return of trade flows

BP_cbd_160418_14.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry

BT_20180416_KRSHOP16_3396225.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

Shophouse deals cross S$500m year to date

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Singapore welcomes US move to rejoin TPP, but economists ask if it's for real
5 URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGhousing_160418_82.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals

BP_SGhousing_160418_82.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tapestry.jpg
Apr 16, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' private home sales rise 86.5% to 716 units in March from previous month

Apr 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble wins Elman's support after giving shareholders 15% of New Noble

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening