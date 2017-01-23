You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former US President George H W Bush may be moved soon from intensive care

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 07:24

41199091 - 19_01_2017 - PEOPLE-BUSH_PNEUMONIA.jpg
Doctors may move former US President George H W Bush out of the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital in the next day or two, with his vital signs returning to normal after a week-long bout with pneumonia, a spokesman said on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Doctors may move former US President George H W Bush out of the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital in the next day or two, with his vital signs returning to normal after a week-long bout with pneumonia, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Mr Bush's wife, Barbara, who had also been admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital last week with bronchitis, has elected to stay one more evening to be closer to her husband, spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

Barbara Bush, 91, had the option to be discharged on Sunday. Mr Bush, 92, who was in the White House from 1989 to 1993, is the nation's oldest living former president. He could not attend Friday's presidential inauguration of fellow Republican Donald Trump because of his health, Mr McGrath said earlier.

Mr Bush, who did not endorse Mr Trump's candidacy, was the only living former president to miss the Washington ceremony. His son George W. Bush, another former president, attended.

Another one of his sons, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, ran unsuccessfully against Mr Trump last year for the Republican presidential nomination.

The elder Bushes marked their 72nd wedding anniversary on Jan 6.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Car registrations jump 52%
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening