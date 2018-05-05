You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former US president George HW Bush discharged from hospital

Sat, May 05, 2018 - 8:32 AM

2018-05-05T001054Z_121061115_RC139219E020_RTRMADP_3_PEOPLE-GEORGEHWBUSH.JPG
Former US president George HW Bush, 93, was discharged on Friday from a Houston hospital, where he stayed for nearly two weeks for treatment of an infection that spread to his blood, a family spokesman said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[AUSTIN, Texas] Former US president George HW Bush, 93, was discharged on Friday from a Houston hospital, where he stayed for nearly two weeks for treatment of an infection that spread to his blood, a family spokesman said.

Mr Bush, the oldest living former US president, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22, a day after he attended the funeral of his wife, Barbara, the former first lady who died on April 17. The couple had been married for 73 years.

"His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home," spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

Mr Bush, who was president from 1989 to 1993, was admitted to the same hospital about a year ago for a cough that was later diagnosed as a mild case of pneumonia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Bush is the father of former Republican president George W Bush, who served two terms from 2001 to 2009, and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump says date, place set for Kim summit; S Korean paper says most likely held in Singapore in third week of June

Trump to host S Korea's Moon for May 22 talks: White House

Openness, connectivity remain key to success: Chan Chun Sing

Asean ministers in talks to set up S-EA's first 'catastrophe risk pool'

China and US reach some deals in trade row, but Beijing says big sticking points remain

Payrolls' rise below expectation; jobless rate hits 3.9%

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Homes01 (1).jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos

BT_20180505_JACHAN5_3425078.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Openness, connectivity remain key to success: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20180505_COVER5_3423274-1.jpg
May 5, 2018
Brunch

Prime heritage play

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia
5 Hot stock: Hi-P down 13% on uncertain outlook; DBS lowers target price to S$1.80
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180505_LKREITAS5_3425358.jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Reitas picks new president and spells out plans to engage regulators

BT_20180505_TALKS5_3425300.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China and US reach some deals in trade row, but Beijing says big sticking points remain

BT_20180505_ASINVESTEC_3425077.jpg
May 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investing in energy? Look out for EV penetration rates and cost of renewables

BT_20180505_USDATA5_3425351.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Payrolls' rise below expectation; jobless rate hits 3.9%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening