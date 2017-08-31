You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Forty people feared trapped in Mumbai building collapse: official

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 13:23

[MUMBAI] Rescuers were desperately searching for up to 40 people feared trapped when a building collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai Thursday, killing one, an official said.

The four-storey residential building gave way around 8:40am (0310 GMT) in the densely populated area of Bhendi Bazaar, after heavy rains in the city killed 10 people.

An official in the control room of India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said one body had been pulled from the rubble.

Four people have been rescued but dozens more are thought to be trapped, he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Forty people are believed to be stuck inside and a 43-member team is conducting rescue operations," the official told AFP.

He said eight or nine families were thought to have been living in the building.

Building collapses are common in India, especially during the monsoon season from late June to September, when heavy rains lash the teeming metropolis.

Severe downpours began on Tuesday and caused flooding across Mumbai and the neighbouring region of Thane.

Mumbai has been hit by several deadly building collapses in recent years, often caused by shoddy construction, poor quality materials or ageing buildings.

The city is particularly vulnerable to deadly collapse with millions forced to live in cramped, ramshackle properties because of rising real estate prices and a lack of housing for the poor.

In July 17 people, including a three-month-old baby, died when a four-storey building gave way in the northern suburb of Ghatkopar.

In 2013, 60 people were killed when a residential block came crashing down in one of Mumbai's worst housing disasters.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Bank of Korea stands pat as household debt, North Korea eyed

Trump needs rethink on China, ex-North Korea negotiators say

Taiwan passes special budget for infrastructure stimulus plan

Temasek's Vertex adds Kasikornbank for new venture capital fund

How Trump's immigration crackdown could slow flood-hit Houston's efforts to rebuild

Modi cash ban a 'total failure' as 99% of banned notes are back

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

qantas2.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Singapore's gain is Dubai's loss as Qantas tweaks Kangaroo Route

mas.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

SIA 18164456.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Companies & Markets

SIA, Alaska Airlines to launch codeshare flights

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening