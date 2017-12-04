You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Four candidates battle for top eurozone job

Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 12:26 PM

06359555.jpg
Portugal's Mario Centeno - Mario Centeno, 50, was a relative political novice when he entered Portugal's socialist government in November 2015.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BRUSSELS] Four countries have put forward candidates to succeed former Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijssebloem as head of the Eurogroup, the meeting of finance ministers from the 19 countries that use the single currency.

Here is a list of the contenders:

Portugal's Mario Centeno - Mario Centeno, 50, was a relative political novice when he entered Portugal's socialist government in November 2015.

But the one-time economics professor and central banker has become the face of the economic success of his bailed out country, until recently one of the weakest links in the euro area.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Unknown to the Portuguese when he entered government, he is often described as a centrist because of his tough and often controversial stand in favour of greater flexibility in the country's labour market.

He is now a heavyweight in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who came to power in an alliance with the radical left on the promise to "turn the page" from the austerity policies of the previous centre-right government.

Affable and jovial, Mr Centeno is credited for restoring some of the purchasing power lost by the Portuguese during the crisis and its 2011 bailout.

Latvia's Dana Reizniece-Ozola - Dana Reizniece-Ozola, the youngest contender at just 36, was appointed Latvian finance minister in February 2016 after holding the economy minister's job for two years before that.

Little known in Brussels, she belongs to a small centre-right party affiliated to the populist "Alliance of Greens and Farmers".

A grandmaster chess player since the age of 16, Ms Reizniece-Ozola competes for Latvia in international chess tournaments, even occasionally taking time off from her ministerial duties to do so.

She has had a long-standing interest in space, having attended the International Space University in France and trained at the Nasa Space and Rocket Center in the United States.

But her chances of obtaining the influential post are weakened by the fact that while a member of the Latvian Parliament in 2012 she argued in favour of delaying Latvia's membership of the eurozone, saying the government of Valdis Dombrovskis (now the European commissioner in charge of the euro) was "leaping into the eurozone crisis".

Nevertheless, euro accession went ahead as planned on Jan 1, 2014 and in later votes she backed euro adoption.

Slovakia's Peter Kazimir - Peter Kazimir, 49, worked for several years in real estate and corporate restructuring, then in banking, before joining the Slovak government and being appointed finance minister in 2012.

Mr Kazimir gained some notoriety in 2015 for his especially harsh words on Twitter against the Greek government, during Greece's raucous bailout negotiations with the eurozone - a stance he later regretted.

He has worked hard to brush up his image as a consensus builder, most notably when Slovakia held the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU) last year.

Mr Kazimir also promotes himself as a much needed link between the eurozone and the mostly non-euro members of eastern Europe, such as Poland and Hungary, where governments are increasingly turning their backs on the EU.

Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna - A career diplomat, Pierre Gramegna, 59, is Luxembourg's former ambassador to South Korea and Japan and joined the government at the end of 2013 as finance minister.

Luxembourg's historic opposition to deeper integration on tax matters could be detrimental to his bid, given the recent revelations from Luxleaks and other tax scandals.

According to several European sources, his predecessor and former Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker, now the president of the European Commission, is also cool to his candidacy.

However, a fluent speaker of English, French and German, his candidacy is considered a compromise choice in case no other name emerges in the vote on Monday.

AFP

Government & Economy

Tax cuts seen giving modest boost to US economy as recession looms

Podemos may hold the key to controlling Catalonia after election

Indonesia Nov inflation rate falls to lowest in nearly a year

Brexit deal 'difficult but doable': diplomats

Australia workers earn income boost amid hiring rush

Australia to probe Facebook, Google over media disruption

Editor's Choice

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_RCCOL4_3204905.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Despite Flynn's plea, jobs data and tax accord can lift stocks

BP_sixcap_041217_1.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Police reports filed against fintech company

Most Read

1 Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
2 Bitcoin goes ballistic
3 Cluny Hill bungalow sets record psf price for GCB area
4 Police reports filed against fintech company
5 Allgreen scoops up 2 Singapore land parcels after 6-year hiatus
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

'Rampant' Singapore piracy prompts Hollywood lobby for crackdown

lwxWinklevoss041217.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Consumer

Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires

Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

French wealth manager Indosuez completes purchase of CIC's private banking business in Singapore, Hong Kong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening