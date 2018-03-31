You are here

Home > Government & Economy

French First Lady Brigitte Macron targeted in VIP identity fraud

Sat, Mar 31, 2018 - 2:27 PM

[PARIS] Aides to French First Lady Brigitte Macron have filed a legal complaint for identity fraud after opportunistic tricksters sent e-mails in her name seeking VIP treatment, her office said Friday.

The e-mails sought favours for people supposedly close to the first lady - free pick-up from an airport in Morocco for someone posing as her nephew, for example, or the best table at a haute cuisine restaurant in Paris.

The scammer or scammers used the e-mail address cabinet@presidence.fr, pretending to be someone from her office.

Presidence.fr is the website of the Presidence art gallery in Paris, which has no connection with the official website of President Emmanuel Macron, Elysee.fr.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"An investigation is under way," Brigitte Macron's office said after the complaint was filed in Paris.

RTL radio reported that her office might have laughed off one or two attempts to cash in on the first lady's status, but staff had enough after similar e-mails were sent from destinations as far-flung as France, Morocco, Australia and Hong Kong.

One e-mail attempted to secure a pair of Formula One tickets in Australia. Mysteriously, no one ever went to the hotels or restaurants concerned to claim the services sought, her office said.

A source close to the first lady told RTL the e-mails were "a very clear attempt to damage her reputation".

Brigitte Macron, 24 years her husband's senior at the age of 64, met Mr Macron when she was his high school teacher. Their relationship, which began when he was just a teenager, is a source of fascination and controversy in France.

AFP

Government & Economy

China to spend 1.88b yuan on improved irrigation in southern Xinjiang

Nobel-winner Malala visits hometown in Pakistan for first time since shooting

Kim says N Korea to take part in 2020, 2022 Olympics: IOC chief

Trump tells advisers he wants US out of Syria: senior officials

Can North Korea handle a K-pop invasion?

Who will be Mexico's next president?

Editor's Choice

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

BT_20180331_VERYLATEST_3374077.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Brunch

The business of benevolence

Most Read

1 Recruiters pounce on Uber employees
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel, Hyflux, IEV Holdings, Libra Group, China Kangda
3 Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut
4 Amber Park, Royalville en bloc sales pushing up prices in vicinity
5 DBS' Piyush Gupta enjoys pay jump of 23% to S$10.3m for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180331_STCCS31_3374559.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Transport

Grab, Uber deal may have breached Competition Act; watchdog calls for pre-sale operations to continue

BT_20180331_UWONE31_3374591.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Life & Culture

From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights

Mar 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

M&A values in financial industry to surpass 2017 levels: Baker McKenzie

BT_20180331_GIANT314LHP_3374581.jpg
Mar 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Beijing 'planning merger to create shipbuilding giant'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening