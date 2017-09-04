You are here

Home > Government & Economy

French President Macron's popularity slumps: poll

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 11:34

[PARIS] French President Emmanuel Macron has suffered a fresh slump in popularity, with just a 30 per cent approval rating among voters, according to a new poll published Monday.

Mr Macron, who is overhauling his communications strategy after triggering criticism for seeming aloof, acknowledged this past week that some voters are disappointed with his government's actions so far.

The 39-year-old centrist leader, elected in May, saw his rating fall for the second consecutive month, down from 36 percent a month earlier and 43 per cent in late June, according to the YouGov France poll carried out for HuffPost and CNEWS.

"I'll have to live with people's impatience for the next few months," Mr Macron told the Le Point weekly on Wednesday, dismissing the recently passed milestone of 100 days in office as "irrelevant".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The following day Macron's government unveiled an overhaul of the labour code, a signature reform that will test his ability to force through business-friendly changes and face down protests.

He sees overhauling France's rigid labour regulations as key to tackling a French unemployment rate which is currently 9.5 per cent - roughly twice the level of Britain or Germany.

The news from the pollsters was little better for Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, whose popularity rate fell to 32 per cent from 37 per cent, according to the YouGov findings published Monday.

Mr Macron has promised a change in strategy for the months ahead which will see him give more interviews to explain why he sees his reforms as necessary, having been accused of being too remote at the start of his term.

He said last month, during a trip to Romania, that the French people "hated reforms", but that he was proposing a "transformation" to fire up the country's economy and make it a leader in Europe.

The pollsters questioned 1,003 people on Aug 28 and 29, before both the Le Point interview with Mr Macron and the unveiling, on Thursday, of the planned labour overhaul.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

China warns mild, humid winter weather could make smog worse

Xi says China will give 500m yuan for Brics cooperation plan

Singapore, Chongqing explore new frontiers for financial connectivity, innovation

Merkel faces toxic diesel issue at air quality meet

Corporate Australia raises wages in Q2, but inventories a drag

South Korean media urges Seoul to develop own nukes

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
2 Rites of passage
3 Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire
4 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
5 Keppel Land on the hunt for new chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

land.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply

BT_20170904_KRLEGSSS_3067766.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic

Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: YuuZoo, Keppel Corp, Everbright Water, Manulife US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening