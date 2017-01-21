You are here

Home > Government & Economy

From Wall Street to National Mall

Women in the world of finance are joining Washington's street march to protest the incoming Trump administration. By Kate Kelly
Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170121_JHMARCH21_2702561.jpg
A group of high-ranking women from Bank of America are travelling by charter bus. Many describe it as a signal moment in politics, women's rights and US history. At a gathering at her home, Ms Ripley watched as her daughter, Hawthorne, and a group of friends also attending the weekend march made signs for the event. One of them read: "Leaders Lead. (Twits Tweet.)".
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

HILLARY Ripley was on a stair climber at her Brooklyn gym when her 16-year-old daughter texted.

A women's march was being organised in Washington, the teenager wrote, to protest the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump and to speak up for gender equality

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Car registrations jump 52%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening