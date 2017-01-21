You are here
From Wall Street to National Mall
Women in the world of finance are joining Washington's street march to protest the incoming Trump administration. By Kate Kelly
New York
HILLARY Ripley was on a stair climber at her Brooklyn gym when her 16-year-old daughter texted.
A women's march was being organised in Washington, the teenager wrote, to protest the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump and to speak up for gender equality
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg