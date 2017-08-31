You are here

Home > Government & Economy

German unemployment falls as nation braces for general elections

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 16:28

fa-unemployment-20170831.jpg
German unemployment extended its decline in August, underpinning a robust upswing in Europe's largest economy less then four weeks before general elections.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] German unemployment extended its decline in August, underpinning a robust upswing in Europe's largest economy less then four weeks before general elections.

The number of people out of work fell by a seasonally adjusted 5,000 to 2.532 million, data from the Federal Labor Agency in Nuremberg showed on Thursday.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey was for a drop of 6,000.

The jobless rate remained at 5.7 per cent, the lowest level since the country's reunification.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The labour market continues to develop favourably," labour agency head Detlef Scheele said in a statement.

"Strong employment growth continues and demand from companies for new employees continues to be high."

Chancellor Angela Merkel's record of falling unemployment, stable growth and a balanced budget has helped her maintain a double-digit lead over Social Democratic challenger Martin Schulz as she bids for a fourth term in Sept 24 election.

The German economy continued its expansion in the second quarter and the Bundesbank has said that momentum remains strong as rising employment encourages private consumption.

Joblessness fell by about 3,000 in west Germany and 2,000 in the eastern part of the country.

In the euro area, unemployment probably remained at 9.1 per cent. Eurostat will publish those data, along with consumer prices, at 11am Frankfurt time.

BLOOMBERG

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Trump's impatience emerging as biggest threat to Nafta agreement

Indonesia president: Investment approvals must be much faster

BOE's Saunders says Brexit risks don't justify record-low rates

Several wounded after blast hits bus in Turkey's Izmir

Thai private consumption, investment up m-o-m in July

Bank of Korea stands pat as household debt, North Korea eyed

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

qantas2.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Singapore's gain is Dubai's loss as Qantas tweaks Kangaroo Route

mas.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Real Estate

Average DC rate up 13.8% for non-landed residential use, 3.8% for commercial

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening