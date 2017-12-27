You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Get used to drills, China tells Taiwan; Taipei says it seeks peace

Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 1:24 PM

[BEIJING] Taiwan will gradually get used to Chinese air force drills that encircle the island, China said on Wednesday, while Taiwan's premier reiterated the self-ruled island's desire for peaceful relations with its giant neighbour.

China considers democratic Taiwan to be its sacred territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring what it views as a wayward province under Chinese control.

It has taken an increasingly hostile stance towards Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen, from the island's pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, won presidential elections last year and has stepped up its rhetoric and military exercises.

Beijing suspects her of pushing for the island's formal independence, a red line for China. Ms Tsai says she wants peace with China, but also that she will defend Taiwan's security and way of life.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese state media has given broad coverage to "island encirclement" exercises near Taiwan this month, including showing pictures of Chinese bomber aircraft with what they said was Taiwan's highest peak, Yushan, visible in the background.

Asked about the continuing drills and the footage released by the air force, China's policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office said it and the defence ministry had repeatedly described the exercises as routine.

"Everyone will slowly get used it," spokesman An Fengshan told a routine news briefing, without elaborating.

China's air force has carried out 16 rounds of exercises close to Taiwan in the past year or so, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a white paper this week. China's military threat was growing by the day, it warned.

Proudly democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being run by autocratic China, and Taiwan's government has accused Beijing of not understanding democracy when it criticises Taipei.

Taiwan Premier William Lai told a year-end news conference in Taipei that the United States, Japan and South Korea were all paying close attention to the activities of China's air force.

Mr Lai said his government would take its lead from the president, who was in charge of relations across the Taiwan Strait.

"Under the president's leadership the Executive Yuan pushes forward government affairs, stabilising cross-strait relations towards peaceful development," Mr Lai said, using the formal name for Taiwan's cabinet.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

India to borrow extra 500 billion rupees as revenues slow

Abu Dhabi's IPIC says Malaysian fund 1MDB has paid settlement amount in full

Record exports help lift Vietnam's 2017 GDP growth to 6.81%

Support slides for Merkel serving full term as coalition talks beckon

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SMEs expect strong start to 2018

Editor's Choice

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit

2017-06-07T053938Z_912704357_RC166F19CE30_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-RENEWABLES.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from biomedicals

BT_20171227_CHFIRST27_3236545.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

First Sponsor expands in Europe with S$89m buy

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
4 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
5 Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

Government trims industrial land supply in first half of 2018 to 12.56 ha

tuas.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

SMEs expect strong start to 2018

Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

China Sports: Factory's operations still unclear

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening