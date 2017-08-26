Ghost towns of globalisation haunting central bankers

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York, Wyoming
AFTER a turbulent year of anti-globalisation backlash, central bankers still argue that open borders and free trade are the key to more jobs, growth and prosperity.
But when they meet for the US Federal Reserve's annual research conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal