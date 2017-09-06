GIC acquires 30% stake in aircraft leasing company BBAM

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
[SINGAPORE] Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has agreed to buy a 30 per cent interest in aircraft leasing giant BBAM.
The transaction is expected to close by Sept 30, subject to certain conditions and approvals.
