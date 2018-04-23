You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GIC to invest US$100m in Ping An's Good Doctor US$1.1b IPO

Mon, Apr 23, 2018 - 9:10 AM

[HONG KONG] Ping An Good Doctor, a unit of China's biggest insurer by market value, attracted cornerstone investors including GIC and Khazanah Nasional Bhd to a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise as much as US$1.1 billion.

The Chinese online health-care platform is offering about 160 million shares at HK$50.80 to HK$54.80 apiece, according to terms for the deal obtained by Bloomberg. The Ping An Insurance (Group) Co subsidiary will take investor orders from Monday through April 26, the terms show.

Ping An Insurance is preparing listings for its technology units after shares of the insurer have risen more than 90 per cent over the past 12 months, giving it a market value of about US$188 billion. Its OneConnect financial management portal has picked banks for a Hong Kong IPO that could raise as much as US$3 billion, people familiar with the matter said in March.

Seven cornerstone investors agreed to buy about US$550 million of stock in the Good Doctor offering, according to the terms. BlackRock Inc will invest about US$125 million, while Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board each agreed to purchase US$100 million of shares.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Khazanah, Swiss Re AG, US asset manager Capital Group Cos and a unit of Thailand's CP Group are also buying stock in the offering. The cornerstone investors agreed to keep their holdings for six months in return for early, guaranteed allocations.

Good Doctor, which is formally known as Ping An Healthcare & Technology Co, aims to price the offering on April 26 US Eastern time and begin trading May 4, the terms show. Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are joint sponsors of the offering.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180423_SWQOO23V33J_3406636.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Technology

Qoo10 takes e-commerce fight to next level with bulked-up war chest

BT_20180423_SWHAULIO16_3406090.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Technology

Singapore startup plays Uber to the container-truck trade

BT_20180423_GCAZALEA_3406086.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek unit to open private equity door for retail investors

Most Read

1 Emotional UOB AGM as patriarch Wee Cho Yaw absent
2 Temasek unit to open private equity door for retail investors
3 Emotions run at UOB shareholders' meet, first time in 60 years without Wee Cho Yaw
4 Qoo10 takes e-commerce fight to next level with bulked-up war chest
5 TT International's Big Box winding up application hearing date fixed on May 11
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_consumer_230218_80.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer prices edge up 0.2% in March, below economist expectations

BP_SGX_230418_8.jpg
Apr 23, 2018
Stocks

SGX says IPOs picking up, but brokers say structural issues remain

Apr 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Standard Life no longer CityDev substantial shareholder; sold S$4.7m of shares at S$12.90 each

Apr 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, DeClout, Keppel Corp, China Jinjiang Environment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening