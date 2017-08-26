You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Gorka, a Trump adviser and Bannon ally, is out: White House

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 10:35

TRUMP_GORKA_EXIT_1.JPG
White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, who was closely aligned with a nationalist faction led by ousted senior strategist Steve Bannon, no longer works for President Donald Trump, the White House said on Friday.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] White House adviser Sebastian Gorka, who was closely aligned with a nationalist faction led by ousted senior strategist Steve Bannon, no longer works for President Donald Trump, the White House said on Friday.

"Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House," a White House official said in a statement.

The official did not elaborate, but the statement suggested that Gorka had been fired.

Gorka had reportedly feuded with national security adviser General HR McMaster and was unhappy with the decision Mr Trump announced this week - backed by Mr McMaster and the US military - to reorient US policy in Afghanistan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gorka, who frequently appeared on cable news shows to tout Mr Trump's policies, was a divisive figure within the administration, seen by veteran intelligence professionals and diplomats as an ideologue with little real-world experience.

He is the latest in a string of hawkish or nationalist advisers to leave the National Security Council and other parts of the White House in recent weeks, suggesting that in the battle among Mr Trump's foreign policy advisers, internationalist voices such as those of Mr McMaster, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are prevailing.

Earlier, the conservative Federalist news outlet, citing multiple sources familiar with the situation, said Gorka, a counterterrorism expert, had quit. In a letter of resignation, Gorka expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the Trump administration, the Federalist said.

"As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr President, is from outside the People's House," Gorka was quoted as saying in the letter.

Mr Trump fired Mr Bannon a week ago in the latest White House shake-up, removing a far-right architect of his 2016 election victory and a driving force behind his nationalist and anti-globalisation agenda.

"Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will 'Make America Great Again,' have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week," he said in the letter.

A US citizen born in Britain with Hungarian parents, Gorka worked as national security editor at Mr Bannon's Breitbart news website, where he often warned of Islamic terrorism.

REUTERS

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

India city under siege after clashes over 'rape guru' kill 30

China's SOEs to shed hospitals and schools in bid to streamline

Thailand's former PM Yingluck fled to Dubai: senior party members

Kuroda vows to maintain very accommodative policy for some time

San Francisco latest US city to brace for protests

Trump pardons convicted sheriff Joe Arpaio in first clemency

Editor's Choice

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

BT_20170826_TODAY_3056564.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Most Read

1 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
2 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
3 Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO
4 Malaysian businessman Siaw Lu Howe launches mandatory takeover bid for Blumont
5 Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

BT_20170826_FEATURE26-D_3052301.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Feature

Full circle

BT_20170826_UWINSIDE26_3056517.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Opinion

Rallying the nation to stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening