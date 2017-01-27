You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GPC urges govt to help more firms tap into scientific research

It also wants employers and trade associations to play bigger role in assisting workers to develop their skills
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 05:50
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

12302527 - 09_06_2009.jpg
In what may be the first move of its kind, a panel of parliamentarians in Singapore is calling for the government to introduce policies that can help more companies tap into scientific research to improve their competitiveness.
ST PHOTO

Singapore

IN what may be the first move of its kind, a panel of parliamentarians in Singapore is calling for the government to introduce policies that can help more companies tap into scientific research to improve their competitiveness.

They are also urging the government to prod

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
4 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
5 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening