Ground breaking ceremony for Mandai rejuvenation project 

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 11:58
by
Artist's impression of the Rainforest Park. New features of the Mandai rejuvenation project were unveiled at a ground breaking ceremony on Monday to mark the start of development work.
PHOTO: MANDAI SAFARI PARK HOLDINGS

New features of the Mandai rejuvenation project  were unveiled at a ground breaking ceremony on Monday to mark the start of development work.

Mandai Park Holdings will add a new Bird Park, a Rainforest Park, nature themed indoor attraction and Eco-accommodation. This will augment the existing Singapore Zoo, River Safari and Night Safari. 

The project will make use of impacted land outside the Central Catchment Nature Reserve that has been earmarked for redevelopment since 2008 as well as land currently used by facilities to support Mandai's three existing Parks. 

Development will be completed in phases with the Bird Park and Rainforest Park to open by 2020 and 2021 respectively. 

