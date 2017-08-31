You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Harvey to cost Texas US$58b in losses: report

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 09:52

[PARIS] Economic losses in Texas from Hurricane Harvey, which is still pounding the water-logged US state with rain, will be some US$58 billion, according to a report released Thursday by disaster analysts in Germany.

If that estimate holds, it would make Harvey the world's 9th most expensive natural disaster since 1900, according to the Center for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Technology (CEDIM) in Karlsruhe, Germany.

"The damage is extensive at around US$58 billion, and is over 90 per cent due to flooding," said James Daniell, senior risk engineer at CEDIM, and head of its Forensic Disaster Analysis Group.

Other calculations of total economic loss have been considerably lower.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

German insurance giant Hannover Re's initial figure for damages was US$3 billion, while JP Morgan estimated the insurance sector could be out US$10-20 billion.

Disaster risk specialists Enki Holdings, based in Savannah, Georgia, puts the total tab at above US$30 billion.

To measure the region's risk exposure, CEDIM used data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, which tracks investment.

"But we also checked that against building and replacement cost data," Mr Daniell said. "That's usually the issue with a lot of other models - they don't get the exposure right."

Total capital stock in Texas is about US$4.5 trillion, and for the entire United States the figure is about US$56 trillion, he said.

Their estimates are based in part on the world's largest database of natural catastrophes, covering over 41,000 events since 1900.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Modi cash ban a 'total failure' as 99% of banned notes are back

British PM says no plans to quit

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Bank of Korea leaves rates at record low, as expected

China August official factory PMI rises to 51.7; beats expectations

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
4 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
5 Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore July bank lending falls 0.5% m-o-m

Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

Aug 31, 2017
Banking & Finance

AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening