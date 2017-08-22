Have your say on proposed changes to Singapore's Charities Act

THE office of the Commissioner of Charities (COC) is seeking public feedback on the proposed changes to the Charities Act, which was last amended in 2010, to update its policies and to enhance governance standards.

Views are being sought between Aug 21 and Sept 11 on whether the COC should have greater regulatory powers to discharge his duties to maintain public trust and confidence in the charity sector. Public feedback is also wanted on whether individuals deemed "unfit" should be barred from holding key positions in charities.

" The proposed amendments to the Act aim to further enhance the accountability of charities and fundraisers in Singapore. In addition, the COC will have stronger regulatory powers to discharge his duties so as to maintain public trust and confidence in the charity sector," the office of the COC at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, said on Monday.

Other proposed changes include clarifying the type of penalties that may be imposed for breaking regulations concerning Institutions of a public character; prescribing provisions to mandate the electronic filing of annual submissions and other regulatory submissions by charities for greater transparency; as well as clarifying the definition of "fundraising appeal" in the Act.