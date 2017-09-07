You are here

HDB widens use of prefab to hit building productivity targets

It will, for example, install prefabricated bathroom units in all its new flats by 2019. This will help it raise productivity by 25 per cent between 2010 and 2020
Thursday, September 7, 2017
HDB says that by 2019, all newly launched HDB flats will be fitted with bathroom units pre-assembled off-site. These will be transported to the work site and hoisted onto the blocks for installation.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Wednesday announced new initiatives that will enable it to chalk up a 25 per cent improvement in construction productivity in the decade between 2010 and 2020.

To get there, it plans to - by 2019 - fit all new HDB flats with

