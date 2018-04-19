You are here

ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION

Heng says he's 'happy to continue' as Finance Minister after Cabinet reshuffle

Thu, Apr 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Heng Swee Keat has said he would be "happy to continue" as Finance Minister following the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle.
PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES

HENG Swee Keat has said he would be "happy to continue" as Finance Minister following the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle.

He said at a media briefing on Wednesday that there is still much work to be done at his ministry, given the fiscal challenges Singapore is facing.

He was

