You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong pro-independence duo lose appeal over council seats

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 14:08

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's highest court dismissed an appeal by two pro-independence lawmakers contesting their disqualification from the legislature last year on Friday, effectively ruling out their return to the political fold in the Chinese-ruled city.

China's parliament made a controversial interpretation of Hong Kong's mini-constitution that effectively barred Baggio Leung and Yau Wai Ching from taking office.

A Hong Kong court ruled they hadn't taken their oaths of office properly after inserting several digs at China.

In July, four other pro-democracy lawmakers were also disqualified for improper oath-taking.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Leung and Ms Yau said they were "deeply disappointed" by the judgment after being democratically elected.

"We can be disqualified, we can even be put into jail ... but the Hong Kong people's aspirations for freedom and democracy, fair(ness) and justice should never, never bow to Beijing," Ms Yau told reporters outside the court.

Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997, is governed under a "one country, two systems" formula enshrining freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, though critics say this autonomy is coming under increasing pressure from China's Communist Party leaders.

Last week, 16 pro-democracy activists including 20-year-old Joshua Wong, 27-year-old Alex Chow, and 24-year-old former lawmaker Nathan Law, were jailed for their involvement in various protests in recent years including the "Occupy" street occupations in late 2014.

The jailing of Wong, Chow and Law sparked international and domestic criticism including a weekend protest drawing over 22,000 people, fuelling concerns that Hong Kong's judiciary, long considered one of the most independent in Asia, had succumbed to political pressure.

Reuters reported that Hong Kong's Justice Secretary, Rimsky Yuen, had overruled other legal officials when they advised against pursuing prison terms for Wong, Chow and Law - who had previously been sentenced to non-jail terms by a lower court.

Hong Kong authorities have repeatedly denied any "political motive" in seeking to jail the trio.

Mr Leung and Ms Yau also face unlawful assembly charges over an attempt to barge into a Legislative Council meeting in November, that could lead to jail terms when they're sentenced later in the year.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Samsung heir sentenced to five years prison on graft conviction

Second missing warship sailor identified from remains found by US divers

China's school dropouts a growing concern for economy in transition

Chinese government debt risks under control

Loyal supporters of ousted South Korean president root for Samsung leader

Thailand's deputy PM says unclear if Yingluck has fled country

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 12450987.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output surges 21% in July, exceeds market expectations

jurong lake district.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Real Estate

Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District

THAILAND-POLITICS-COURT-023719.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Update: Thailand’s Yingluck a no-show for negligence ruling, verdict postponed

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening