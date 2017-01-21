You are here
Housing sector helps China beat Q4 growth forecasts with 6.8% expansion
But debt risks loom; cooling housing market, structural reforms could hit near-term growth
Beijing
CHINA'S economy grew a faster-than-expected 6.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher government spending and record bank lending, giving it a solid tailwind heading into what is expected to be a turbulent 2017.
But Beijing's decision to raise spending to meet
