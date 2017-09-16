You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hurricane Jose could threaten New York next week: NHC

Sat, Sep 16, 2017 - 8:32 AM

MEXICO-WEATHER-HURRICANE-213534.jpg
Hurricane Jose may threaten New York City and other areas of the East Coast by next week, according to a National Hurricane Center advisory.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Hurricane Jose may threaten New York City and other areas of the East Coast by next week, according to a National Hurricane Center advisory.

The storm, about 1,029 kilometres southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it churned through the Atlantic Ocean. Jose's path could put it near New Jersey and New York by Wednesday morning, though it may weaken to a tropical storm again by then, the center said.

The storm may add to an already devastating 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, coming just after Hurricane Harvey inundated Texas and Hurricane Irma raked Florida's west coast, leaving dozens of people dead and upending energy and agriculture markets. In 2012, Superstorm Sandy created about US$70 billion of damage after hitting the New York metropolitan region.

As of 5pm New York time, Jose was moving northwest with maximum winds of 75 miles per hour. The storm could affect five refineries along the East Coast that are able to process about 1.1 million barrels a day of oil, Bloomberg data showed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If it continues toward New York City, Jose could disrupt vessels carrying crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products along the Atlantic seaboard, "particularly those making deliveries to New York Harbor," said Shunondo Basu, a Bloomberg New Energy Finance meteorologist and natural gas analyst in New York.

Still, some forecasters see Jose staying far enough offshore to avoid any major impact to the US. The hurricane centre's margin of error for a storm five days out is about 225 miles, on average.

AccuWeather Inc sees the storm passing within 200 miles of the Northeast, though landfall in New England during the middle of the week can't be ruled out, senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said in a statement.

There's an 18 per cent chance of tropical storm-force winds in New York City between Tuesday and Wednesday, said Jeff Masters, co-founder of Weather Underground in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

If Jose continues on its path, the most immediate impact could be tall, swelling waves "pounding the coasts" until at least Wednesday, Mr Masters said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Euro zone enlargement call sparks backlash in Germany

Portugal looks to attract new investors after S&P rating upgrade

About 1.5 million, mostly in Florida, without power in Irma's wake

After new North Korea missile test, US says has military options

Industrial output, retail sales take a hit from Harvey's fury

London subway bomb blast a terrorist incident: police

Editor's Choice

BT_20170916_NREXTENSION16VMZS_3088844.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Life & Culture

F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021

JK_generics6.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Real Estate

Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure

BT_20170916_COVER16_3088885.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Brunch

A future with no haze

Most Read

1 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
2 Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah
3 Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data
4 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
5 Singapore telco stocks little changed after latest iPhone launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170916_COVER16_3088885.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Brunch

A future with no haze

BT_20170916_FEATURE16-D_3084383.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Feature

Young Turks

BT_20170916_NREXTENSION16VMZS_3088844.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Life & Culture

F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021

JK_generics6.jpg
Sep 16, 2017
Real Estate

Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening