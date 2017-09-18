You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hurricane Maria threatens weary Caribbean with more destruction

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 7:40 AM

[TORONTO] A second powerful storm in as many weeks was bearing down on a string of battered Caribbean islands, with forecasters saying that Maria had strengthened into a hurricane on Sunday and would intensify before hitting the Leeward Islands on Monday night.

Maria was about 445 km east-southeast of the Leeward island of Dominica with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph) per hour at 5pm ET (2100 GMT), the US National Hurricane Center said.

"Maria... could be near major hurricane intensity when it affects portions of the Leeward Islands over the next few days, bringing dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall hazards," the forecaster said.

Maximum sustained winds were expected to accelerate to 120 miles per hour within 72 hours, by which time the hurricane could reach the British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, a US territory with a weakened economy and fragile power grid.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government of Puerto Rico has already begun preparations for Maria, which is expected to make landfall there on Tuesday, officials said.

The storm is moving west-northwest at about 15 miles per hour (24 kph) and is expected to cross the Leeward Islands on Monday night, the NHC said.

Hurricane warnings were in place for the French island of Guadeloupe, Dominica, St Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat, while a hurricane watch was in effect for US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Saba and St Eustatius, St Maarten, St Martin and St Barthelemy, and Anguilla.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia and Martinique.

Maria is approaching the eastern Caribbean less than two weeks after Irma hammered the region before overrunning Florida. That storm, one of the most powerful ever recorded in the Atlantic with winds up to 185 miles per hour (298 kph), killed at least 84 people, more than half of them in the Caribbean.

The NHS also issued a tropical storm watch for portions of the US mid-Atlantic and New England coast by Tuesday as a second hurricane, Jose, moved slowly north from its current position in the Atlantic Ocean about 535 km south-east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The eye of Jose, with top sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 kph), should remain off the US East Coast, the NHS said.

Even so, by Tuesday it could bring tropical storm conditions from Fenwick Island, Delaware, to Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and from East Rockaway Inlet on New York's Long Island to the Massachusetts island of Nantucket.

Up to 13 cm of rain could fall over parts of the area, and the storm could bring dangerous surf and rip currents as well.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Britain lowers threat level after second arrest over London attack

Qatar agrees to buy 24 jet fighters from the UK

US warns North Korea will be 'destroyed' if threats continue

With protest-hit St Louis on edge, U2 and Sheeran cancel gigs

Trump's eldest son will testify publicly on Russia: senator

Trump steps onto world stage with maiden UN speech

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data
2 UBS shuns Singapore, Hong Kong housing market on policy risks
3 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
4 Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021
5 Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_SEFORMULA184H5O_3090011.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Life & Culture

Hamilton triumphs as things get wet and wild

BT_20170918_NRTECH18_3089951.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Life & Culture

F1 turning to tech to thrill fans, millennials

f1.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Opinion

F1's new drive could help give Singapore Grand Prix a boost

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening