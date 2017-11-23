You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ICM sector grew at CAGR of 7.2% between 2011-2015

Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 5:11 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

THE nominal value-added (VA) of Singapore's infocomm media (ICM) sector grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2 per cent between 2011 and 2015.

This outpaced the 4.2 per cent growth recorded by the overall economy, according to a report by economists Reuben Foong, Ngiaw Kwee Ann and Ng Woon Chian of the economics division in the Ministry of Trade and Industry. In 2015, the sector's nominal VA totalled S$32 billion, with the bulk coming from hardware (40 per cent), telecommunications (16 per cent) and IT services (15 per cent). By 2015, the sector employed around 200,000 workers.

In tandem with this growth, the sector's contribution to the economy went up from 7.4 per cent of nominal GDP in 2011 to 8.3 per cent in 2015.

Factors fuelling the growth of the sector include the rising demand for digital goods and services from both individuals and companies, as well as advancements in digital infrastructure.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Productivity of the sector (in value added per worker) rose at 4.6 per cent per year between 2011 and 2015, at a faster clip than the 0.6 per cent per year increase in the overall economy.

Government & Economy

Mugabe granted immunity, assured of safety in Zimbabwe -sources

Singapore and Abu Dhabi sign deal to boost supervision of cross-border banking

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

German economy "going great guns" as growth picks up further in Nov

India is said to discuss US$6b Lotte, Peugeot investments

China's Oct trade with North Korea sinks after UN sanctions

Editor's Choice

BT_20171123_REPUB_3189928.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Top Stories

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

RE&S Holdings closes 41% higher on first trading day

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sea's Q3 loss widens, but revenue up

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_manufacturing_231117_49.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

BP_nosignboard_231117_89.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening