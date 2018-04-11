You are here

Home > Government & Economy

IMF warns of heightened credit risk in easy-money era

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 11:54 PM

[WASHINGTON] Easy-money policies enacted after the financial crisis have led to riskier corporate debt that could jeopardize growth, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday in a report.

The riskiness of credit globally, which tumbled after the crisis, rebounded to its historic norm in 2016, the last year of available data, said the report.

"As financial conditions loosened in 2017, the riskiness of credit allocation might have risen further," said the IMF report, part of the semi-annual Global Financial Stability Report.

"This environment has raised concerns among policymakers and market analysts that nonfinancial corporate credit might have been allocated to risky firms, especially in advanced economies, jeopardizing financial stability down the road," the IMF said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Although greater risk taking by financial intermediaries could be part of a healthy economic recovery, it may breed vulnerabilities that could harm future growth if excessive," the report added.

Central banks around the world cut interest rates and undertook massive bond-buying programs in response to the 2008 financial crisis, ushering in a lengthy stretch of loose monetary policy that has only recently begun to ebb.

The US Federal Reserve has undertaken a series of interest rate hikes over the last two and a half years and the European Central Bank has signaled it plans to end its stimulus program soon.

The report recommended that supervisors monitor credit origination standards "on a continuous basis" and intensify scrutiny during episodes of credit expansion.

The report also noted that credit expansion was less likely to significantly increase risk in cases where banking supervision is more independent, where the government has a smaller footprint in the nonfinancial corporate sector and where minority shareholder protection is greater.

A February report by S&P Global Ratings also warned that higher corporate debt levels posed a "significant credit risk" that has been partially masked by defaults, which are low "for now." "A material repricing in bond markets or faster-than-expected normalization in money market rates could impact credit profiles, triggering the next default cycle," S&P said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Norway says wealth fund should not invest in unlisted companies

Central bank heavyweights head back to euro government debt

US producer prices increase more than expected in March

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Robots are now everywhere, except in the productivity statistics

Singapore again best in Asia-Pacific in attracting talent, 2nd globally: Insead

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
4 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
5 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo poses 80 questions to independent reviewer on "a budget and a timeline"

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

CAD orders Midas Holdings to hand over financial documents, list of certain staff

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening