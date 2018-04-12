You are here

IMF's Lagarde says China's Belt and Road Initiative progressing but warns of debt risks

Thu, Apr 12, 2018 - 11:36 AM

International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is showing signs of progress but warned of potential debt risks for partner countries involved in joint projects.
One challenge is to ensure that the BRI only travels where it is needed, and the second is to focus on sound fiscal policies, Ms Lagarde said in prepared comments in a speech at a Belt and Road conference in Beijing on Thursday.

"Fortunately, we know that China's leadership is aware of these potential risks - as well as the proven strategies that can help address the challenges," Ms Lagarde said.

President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative, unveiled in 2013, aims at building a modern-day Silk Road connecting China by land and sea to South-east Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. China has pledged US$126 billion for the ambitious plan.

In his opening speech to the annual Boao Forum on Tuesday - Asia's equivalent of Davos - Mr Xi said that BRI pacts had been made over the last five years with more than 80 countries and international bodies.

Ms Lagarde said the initiative can provide much needed infrastructure financing to partner countries, but should not be considered "a free lunch" by those nations.

BRI ventures can lead to a problematic increase in debt, potentially restricting other spending as debt service obligations rise, which could create balance of payment challenges.

In countries where public debt is already high, careful management of financing terms is critical, in order to protect China and partner governments from entering into pacts that will cause financial difficulties in the future, Ms Lagarde said.

