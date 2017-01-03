You are here
In banning ivory trade, China saw benefits for itself
Ban has reinforced campaign against graft, galvanised support among African allies, and helped to raise its profile on environmental issues
Beijing
CHINA'S vow to shut down its commercial ivory trade by the end of this year was welcomed by environmentalists as a turning point in the fight against poachers. Activists cheered the government's pledge for swift action, and the state-run news media called it a "monumental win for
