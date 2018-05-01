You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Incoming NTUC leader Ng Chee Meng says he will listen to workers to chart future direction

Tue, May 01, 2018 - 11:22 AM

[SINGAPORE] Speaking at his first May Day rally as incoming leader of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Ng Chee Meng has promised to walk the ground and listen to workers.

"I have things that I'll like to achieve for our working people. Together with our tripartite partners and labour movement leaders, I'll like to walk the ground with you... hear your views and chart a clear direction forward," Mr Ng said at a rally at Downtown East on Tuesday.

He added that he would like to conduct more dialogues with workers to better address their needs and challenges, and to help them get a clearer understanding of the 23 Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs), which map out growth plans for 23 specific sectors.

Mr Ng also cautioned against taking progress for granted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore has come far in terms of economic progress and securing better job prospects for its people, he noted. But in an age of technological disruption, workers must not be complacent and must be poised to seize new opportunities in the future economy and regional markets, he said.

This is the first May Day rally for Mr Ng, in his capacity as an NTUC leader. He begins serving full-time in the NTUC from this month.

He is widely expected to eventually take on the top role of secretary-general, replacing Minister for Trade and Industry and NTUC secretary-general Chan Chun Sing, who was asked by PM Lee Hsien Loong to return to the Government.

Last week, Mr Ng and Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon were unveiled as deputy secretaries-general of the NTUC.

One key component of Singapore's restructuring efforts is the 23 ITMs, said Dr Koh, who has been overseeing the ITMs at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

"For the last two and a half years, I eat, sleep and dream about ITMs... I think my dreams will get more exciting and colourful, I have 23 different dreams to dream about now."

There are three things that need to be done to ensure that the ITMs can be implemented smoothly, added Dr Koh, who also spoke at Tuesday's rally.

They are, namely: communicating not just why the ITMs have to be rolled out, but how they can be implemented; bringing more people into the labour movement; and predicting the needs of the future so that courses and content can be designed to meet their needs.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Mount Fuji eruption could paralyse Tokyo: report

Philippine workers march in protest at short-term contracts

North and South Korea start to dismantle border speakers, fulfilling summit pledge

How old is 'Big Ben'? The trivia Meghan Markle must know to become British

Gig economy business model dealt a blow in California ruling

Taiwan says China dangled US$3b to grab ally Dominican Republic

Editor's Choice

BT_20180501_JAUNION1_3419280.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore union membership bucks sliding global trend

BP_DBS_010518_2.jpg
May 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings

BT_20180501_YMROBOTS1_3419211.jpg
May 1, 2018
Technology

Rise of the machines needs to be matched with rise in skills

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: DBS, IndoAgri, Innopac, Manulife US Reit, Raffles Medical Group
2 Crowdfunding firm sold S$6.9m sham invoices
3 DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b
4 Malaysia vote result complicated by jump in candidates for seats
5 Deutsche Bank unveils yet another turnaround plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180501_JAUNION1_3419280.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore union membership bucks sliding global trend

BT_20180501_YMROBOTS1_3419211.jpg
May 1, 2018
Technology

Rise of the machines needs to be matched with rise in skills

BT_20180501_STMAY1T6FK_3419203.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Good prospects for economy in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20180501_ABDYSON1_3418951.jpg
May 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Man and machine are bosom buddies at Dyson's Tuas facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening