India and China agree to end border stand-off

New Delhi
INDIA and China have agreed to an "expeditious disengagement" of troops in a disputed border area where their soldiers have been locked in a stand-off for more than two months, India's foreign ministry said on Monday.
The decision comes ahead of a summit of the Brics
