You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India cancels US$500m missile deal with Israel's Rafael

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 12:10 AM

[TEL AVIV] Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd has confirmed the Indian government cancelled a missile contract worth nearly US$500 million just two weeks before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to visit the world's biggest arms importer.

The Indian Defense Ministry's plan to buy Rafael's Spike anti-tank missiles had been agreed upon after a "long and rigorous process", though no contract was signed, the Haifa-based company said in an emailed statement Wednesday. Signs the deal might be scrapped were first reported by the Indian Express newspaper in November.

India's government cancelled the contract in order to give the state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation an opportunity to design, develop and manufacture its own anti-tank missile, according to two Indian defense officials, who asked not to be identified because they were talking about private discussions.

"Rafael regrets the decision and remains committed to cooperating with the Indian Ministry of Defense," the company said, adding that chief executive officer Yoav Har Even will accompany Mr Netanyahu on his mid-January visit to India.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Netanyahu's trip follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Israel in July, when the two leaders hailed their growing defense cooperation and signed seven agreements in areas ranging from water conservation to space research.

Trade between the countries has grown from about US$200 million in 1992, when they established diplomatic ties, to nearly US$4.2 billion in 2016, according to Israel's Economy Ministry.

BLOOMBERG
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

US factory activity accelerates; construction spending at record high

Ford, GM sales beat estimates as US market growth streak ends

Iran's elite guard says anti-government protests are over

Singapore manufacturing grows for 16th straight month in December but pace shows signs of slowing

Euro zone yields edge lower as MiFID II kicks in

Nigeria loses almost half its power output after pipeline fire

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-RafflesPlaceB09.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity gains seen in economy's uptick, but momentum uncertain

yaohui-pixgeneric-8022.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore CEOs' outlook on economy goes up: survey

BT_20180103_KRURAOAXF_3245444.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

CCR leads charge in condo price surge in Q4

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
3 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG-factory.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing grows for 16th straight month in December but pace shows signs of slowing

Sixth Avenue Centre
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

Sixth Avenue Centre up for collective sale

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

city towers.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening