You are here
India woos Bangladesh with defence loan, credit
There is no breakthrough, however, in long-standing dispute about sharing of water from the Teesta river
New Delhi
INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered US$4.5 billion in concessional loans to Bangladesh, underlining surging ties between the neighbours, but a contentious water-sharing deal remained elusive.
Mr Modi also announced US$500 million for defence
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg