Indian finance minister raises visa issue with US

[MUMBAI] Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley discussed the issue of an executive order on high-skilled visas that affects the country's US$150-billion information technology sector with US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross in Washington on Thursday.

Mr Jaitley expressed hope that the Trump administration would take into account the contributions of Indian professionals in the United States before taking any decision, India's finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered a review of the US visa programme for bringing high-skilled foreign workers into the country, a move that affects India's software services exporters who use the programme to fly engineers and developers to service clients.

