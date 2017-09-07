You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India's army chief says China 'testing limits' after stand-off

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 14:19

[NEW DELHI] India's army chief has said his country must be prepared for war and accused China of "testing our limits", days after the nuclear-armed neighbours ended one of their worst border stand-offs in decades.

General Bipin Rawat said India could not afford to be complacent and should be prepared for the possibility of an all-out war.

"As far as our northern adversary is concerned, flexing of muscles has started," General Rawat said late Wednesday at a Delhi-based think-tank, in reference to China.

"The salami slicing, taking over territory in a very gradual manner... testing our limits of threshold is something we have to be wary about and remain prepared for situations which could gradually emerge into conflict."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Whether these conflicts will be confined or limited in space and time or whether these can expand into an all-out war along the entire front (remains to be seen)," the Army chief said.

India and China went to war in 1962 over the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Last month, the two nations withdrew their troops to resolve a tense deadlock over part of a Himalayan plateau claimed by both China and Bhutan, an ally of India.

Rawat also said India's arch rival Pakistan - an ally of China - was likely to take advantage of the tensions.

"The western adversary taking advantage of the situation developing along the northern border is very much likely," he said.

Pakistan and India have fought three wars since independence, two of them over the disputed region of Kashmir, which both claim in full.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Malaysia decision guide: central bank in inflation sweet spot

HDB pumps in S$10.7m in R&D collaboration with 2 local universities

Australia court dismisses challenge to gay marriage postal vote

Saudi King to visit White House in 2018

Fed leadership questions aside, policy outlook getting clearer

Australian retail loses its fizz, trade surplus shrinks

Editor's Choice

Wholesale trade ITM.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

Roadmap to vibrant ecosystem for Singapore's wholesale trade sector

BT_20170907_SECOE7_3074008.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Transport

Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound

jon5934 jwlng03.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Government & Economy

One-stop centre to help S'pore startups ace it abroad

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
3 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
4 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Housing08.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX

IMAGE- BandLab welcomes Chew to the family.JPG
Sep 7, 2017
Technology

Singapore social music startup BandLab buys UK livestreaming service Chew.tv

Sep 7, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M, Pavilion Gas tie up with PLN on small scale LNG in west Indonesia

IMG_ChangiGarden_02.jpg
Sep 7, 2017
Real Estate

Changi Garden to be put up for collective sale by tender with S$196m asking price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening